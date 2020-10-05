‘We are being very cautious while investing in these uncertain times’

In an interaction with Mint, Ravi Lambah, joint head, telecom, media and technology, and head, India, at Temasek spoke about how the Singapore-based investor aims to deploy capital in India in a post-covid world, the sectors that are the most attractive for it and the long-term trends in the Indian economy that Temasek is betting on.

Edited excerpts:

Temasek has been one of the most active foreign investors in India. How has the pandemic changed the way you look at investing in India?

India, like the rest of the world, has been impacted a lot by the pandemic. I think that when times are difficult and uncertain, by default, people like us have to become cautious. That is where we are right now. We are being very cautious.

That said, we continue to believe in the structural stability and strength of the Indian economy, given the ability of the government and what the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has done in this pandemic, trying to help on the liquidity side, trying to help corporates and the economy ride out the crisis. It’s not easy, because the fiscal space in India is more muted compared to other economies, like the larger and the more rich economies. Therefore, the recovery in India would likely be a combination of efforts of the government and the private sector.

We will disregard the short term to a large extent because we are long-term shareholders by nature and we think 5-10 years out. The consumption theme, which we played in India for the longest time, in our mind, continues to be valid and continues to be one that we will invest behind.

We are very bottom-up driven, so we don’t allocate dollars by country or by sector, globally. So, if there are opportunities in India, we will invest. We have a long-term, positive bias. We are focused on growing our portfolio in India as well. If the opportunities come, we will invest. We ended up last year, like many years for the last almost a decade, with net cash. So, we do have the resources to put capital. It’s only a function of opportunities that we see.

In the near term, what are the areas that are attractive for Temasek, especially given that valuations have taken a beating in some sectors?

From an investment perspective, while valuations may be cheap in certain cases, I think valuations are always volatile, and it is a matter of timing. It may seem cheap today, but if the business is not going to come out stronger post covid or if it’s going to fundamentally change, then even if you buy cheap, you might be buying into something that no else will buy.

Whenever we look at new investments, we look at the long-term trends. There are several trends that are quite relevant for India. One is the connected world, the digitalization that’s happening in the economy.

We think, as economies and companies digitize, as companies get more connected, the ability to have services that are smarter and that can actually deal with the connected world means they are positioned better.

Consider e-commerce. Why did e-commerce do so well in covid, even though their delivery cost went up and supply chain costs went up. Because it was the only way to deliver products to customers. Similarly, food delivery did very well. This is a consequence of the digital world, connected world. I think that’s where we are focused now. We have done a few investments. We invested in PharmEasy, which is an online pharmacy chain. It fits really well with what’s happening in the offline online transition of businesses.

Healthcare and life sciences we like a lot. So, we will try and do more in those sectors. We’re looking at several businesses in the consumer space, as well as in ed-tech and in fintech. So, those are the places that we are quite focused on.

From an economic recovery point of view, what are the key triggers that you are looking at? Have the measures by the government and RBI brought on-ground relief for corporates?

We are watching macro very closely. We’re obviously very watchful of fund flows in the country. FDI inflow has gone up because of very big transactions. However, by and large, you know, it has been muted compared to what it was before, because a lot of investors are focused on their own domestic market. In certain companies we are watching to see what they’re doing with their business models. Anything that’s directly covid impacted and that we think continue to be affected by covid, we will watch carefully before we can put any capital in it.

We believe that the government is focused on policy reforms. We hope to see the policies that are aimed at helping the economy recover. However, we do firmly believe that there are structural advantages in the Indian economy. The fact that the economy is digitizing very quickly and that there’s a lot of pent-up demand in the middle class and in the aspirational side of the population, we think that will drive consumption as well. So, we’re watching the consumption patterns.

We’re watching how growth is coming back. We’re trying to figure out how new opportunities are coming in as a consequence of covid.

I think there has clearly been a temporary relief and, frankly, the relief can only be temporary. So businesses, at the heart of it, have to adapt. Our focus with our portfolio has been figuring out how this impacts you and how can you adapt, and then survive.

We understand that you deployed capital in the Indian public markets in the wake of the market correction seen in March. What’s your strategy in that regard?

We have been looking at being active in the public markets. Our themes stay the same, whether it’s public or private markets. However, equity investing, especially the private side, is all about getting to know the partners well, spending more time with them, visiting facilities, doing due diligence, and then getting the chemistry right, and it’s not easy to build that new relationship over Zoom. So, even as private opportunities are there, the diligence is that much more difficult. There are many companies in the public market where we have been invested in for many years now, which we know well, and as those prices have come down a bit we have chosen to put capital back in those companies, though our investment activity has been muted. I’m not saying we’ve gone crazy, just because the market corrected.

The financial services sector tends to form the biggest part of most investors in India. Given the impact of covid on balance sheets, how are you looking at investments in lending institutions, especially banks?

Financial services continue to be a big and a very important part of our exposure today and will remain so because we do see, especially the banks, as proxies to economic growth in the long term. We’re excited about almost every sub vertical within financial services. We have our non-banking financial company, Fullerton, and it has been here for a long time. We like insurance. We are invested in life and general insurance. We think the penetration of insurance has just begun, the penetration of digitized banking has just begun. The digitization of the economy and the country is happening quite rapidly. So, if you put all of those together, it is hard not to be excited about the prospect of financial services in India. India has a very strong bench of management teams in financial services. The technology that’s embedded in financial services has been solid. We are invested in AU Small Finance Bank and in Bandhan Bank and we are invested in banks such as HDFC, ICICI, and Axis for the longest time because we see the underlying trend and we see the consumption and we see that these organizations will play a key part of the growth of this economy.

swaraj.d@livemint.com

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via