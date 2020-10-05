‘We are being very cautious while investing in these uncertain times’

Financial services continue to be a big and a very important part of our exposure today and will remain so because we do see, especially the banks, as proxies to economic growth in the long term. We’re excited about almost every sub vertical within financial services. We have our non-banking financial company, Fullerton, and it has been here for a long time. We like insurance. We are invested in life and general insurance. We think the penetration of insurance has just begun, the penetration of digitized banking has just begun. The digitization of the economy and the country is happening quite rapidly. So, if you put all of those together, it is hard not to be excited about the prospect of financial services in India. India has a very strong bench of management teams in financial services. The technology that’s embedded in financial services has been solid. We are invested in AU Small Finance Bank and in Bandhan Bank and we are invested in banks such as HDFC, ICICI, and Axis for the longest time because we see the underlying trend and we see the consumption and we see that these organizations will play a key part of the growth of this economy.