'We are here to serve farmers,' says PM Modi after two farm bills get RS assent

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday congratulated the Parliament on passing the two landmark farm bills and said that this passage of key bills will ensure a complete transformation of the agriculture sector as well as empower crores of farmers.

"For decades, the Indian farmer was bound by various constraints and bullied by middlemen. The bills passed by Parliament liberate the farmers from such adversities. These bills will add impetus to the efforts to double income of farmers and ensure greater prosperity for them," tweeted the prime minister.

"Our agriculture sector is in desperate need of latest technology that assists the industrious farmers," Modi said. Stating the importance and boost of technology in the agriculture sector, he added, "now, with the passage of the bills, our farmers will have easier access to futuristic technology that will boost production and yield better results. This is a welcome step."

Through his tweets, Modi also reiterated that system of Minimum Support Price (MSP) will remain. He also added that government procurement will continue.

"We are here to serve our farmers. We will do everything possible to support them and ensure a better life for their coming generations," he said.

Earlier today, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said that India has cemented the strong foundation for 'Atmanirbhar Agriculture' after Rajya Sabha passed two landmark farm bills.

"This is the result of endless dedication and determination of the government under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi," Rajnath tweeted.

Rajya Sabha on Sunday passed the Farmers' and Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 and the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, amid protests by Opposition MPs.

The Bills were passed by voice vote in the Upper House. Both of these Bills were passed by the Lower House with a voice vote a couple of days back.

Opposition MPs came in the well of the House and raised slogans against the bills. Soon after passage of these Bills, Rajya Sabha was adjourned till 9 am on Monday.

These bills will now be sent to the President of India for assent.

The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Bill, 2020 seeks to provide freedom to farmers to sell their produce anywhere in the country.

The second bill, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Bill, 2020, provides for a national framework on farming agreements that protects and empowers farmers to engage with agri-business firms, processors, wholesalers, exporters or large retailers for farm services.

The Bills were introduced in Lok Sabha on 14 September 2020 by Union Minister of Agriculture & Farmers’ Welfare, Rural Development & Panchayati Raj Narendra Singh Tomar, to replace ordinances promulgated on 5 June 2020.

