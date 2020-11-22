'We are living in a phase of a silent war': Harsh Vardhan on Covid-19

While digitally addressing the Boston Center of Excellence for Health and Human Development through video conference and appreciating it for bringing together experts to research a better cure and better healthcare for all, Vardhan compared the ongoing pandemic to a transitory state of our civilization. He said, “We have not seen the Spanish Flu, World War I, and World war II. But we are living in a phase of a silent war. Many people perished. And in many cases, they could not be visited by their dear ones during the last moments of life. Their last-rites and funerals were also had to be done very humbly. And those millions who survived also have many complications, besides the financial burden put on them."