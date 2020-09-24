‘We did not ask for this freedom’: Voices of farmers from beyond Punjab, Haryana

The government is saying the new laws will give us freedom to sell anywhere. I am not clear as to what I can do with this freedom. If the mandi system collapses, where will we sell our crops? I am unable to understand why huge private companies will pay us more than what we are getting now. Instead of this freedom, our Prime Minister should have ensured that MSPs (minimum support prices) are not just on paper. Every year you increase MSP, but do not purchase. What is the use of announcing MSPs? I have to sell my maize now; the market price is Rs800-Rs900 per quintal, less than half of the MSP (Rs1,850 per quintal), and prices of diesel and fertilizers have increased so much. As a small farmer, I am also worried that (after changes to the Essential Commodities Act) there will be hoarding by traders and I will have to spend more on food items which I do not grow.