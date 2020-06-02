NEW DELHI: The Indian real estate market is in a tough place, particularly the retail segment. Even as malls prepare to re-open next week, one isn’t sure if footfalls would be back. That is bad news for retailers, many of whom are likely to go bankrupt. Ramesh Nair, CEO and country head of real estate services firm JLL India suggests what mall owners can do to lessen the pain. Excerpts from an interview:

What is the outlook for Inda’s retail real-estate market?

It is an asset class which is the hardest hit. We expect vacancy levels to go up in all the malls. In the top seven cities, most good malls have vacancy levels below the 5-6% mark. This can now touch double digits. The grade B malls will be more severely hit. Many small retailers may go bankrupt. Both landlords (mall owners) and tenants (the retailers) need to arrive at a reasonable solution (retailers have been demanding rental waivers). Right now, there is little agreement.

What sort of a solution will be palatable to both parties?

Mall owners have to reduce rental expectations for the next few months. They can consider reducing the common area maintenance charges. For new retailers, they may have to come up with some subsidies. But the retailers need to understand that the landlords have to pay the banks. If both sides understand each other, they can reach a reasonable middle path.

Office real estate was one segment that was booming pre-covid. What will change post the lockdown?

The challenges people faced over the last two months are delays in decision making — many had pressed the pause button rather than the cancel button. Second, construction delays will be a challenge, going forward, because liquidity is tight and migrant labour has gone back to their villages. Once the migrant labour goes back, they take time to return. They would take at least three-four months. Third, occupiers are now worried about capital expenditure for the year. So there may be limitations around the capex on furniture etc.

In the last 10 years, we saw a trend of ‘densification’ — if companies allocated 100 sq ft per person, that dropped to 80 sq ft per person. Now, companies will de-densify or give their employees more space because of social distancing norms. So, we can expect a 10-15% increase in densities. Another change would be in both supply and demand. Office absorption this year will fall at least by 30%; so will new supply.

Will office rentals be under pressure?

In most Indian contracts, lease renewals rise by 12-15%. Corporate occupiers will proactively get into renewal discussions and try to reduce the increases. How much will that be is tough to quantify because the markets are just opening up. However, the market still favours the landlord. Vacancy rates are at an all-time low and new supply in most Indian cities would be ready only by 2022. The market would become tenant-favourable over a period of 24 months.

