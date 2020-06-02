‘We expect vacancy levels to go up in all the malls’

The challenges people faced over the last two months are delays in decision making — many had pressed the pause button rather than the cancel button. Second, construction delays will be a challenge, going forward, because liquidity is tight and migrant labour has gone back to their villages. Once the migrant labour goes back, they take time to return. They would take at least three-four months. Third, occupiers are now worried about capital expenditure for the year. So there may be limitations around the capex on furniture etc.