'What Centre did is right': Fadnavis on Y-plus security for Kangana

Actor Kangana Ranaut's statements are wrong, but it is the responsibility of the state government and those holding constitutional post to protect her in the land of law, senior BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis said here on Monday.

"If it doesn't happen, we'll become a banana republic," Fadnavis added.

The actress has been given Y-plus category security by the Union Home ministry after she spoke about drug use in Bollywood, following the death of fellow actor Sushant Singh Rajput.

"There will be no rule of law. If you don't like someone's opinion ,then take legal action against them, but it is the responsibility of those who have taken the oath of the constitution to protect them. I think what centre did is right," Fadnavis said.

He also said even terrorists have to be provided security in the land of law to see they are not attacked, whereas Ranaut is still an artist, according to PTI reports.

Fadnavis, however, said the BJP did not support Ranaut's comments, in which the actress had likened Mumbai to Pakistan occupied Kashmir (PoK).

Earlier, Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh on Monday expressed surprise over the Centre's decision to provide 'Y-plus' security to Ranaut, who he said, had "insulted" Mumbai and Maharashtra.

The decision comes two days before Ranaut, who is in her home state Himachal Pradesh, said she plans to visit Mumbai on September 9.

Ranaut is in the eye of the storm over her recent remarks on Mumbai and its police.

"Why is Mumbai feeling like Pakistan-occupied- Kashmir?" Ranaut had tweeted, inviting criticism from various quarters.

She would require security from Haryana or Himachal Pradesh police and would not accept protection from the Mumbai police to expose an alleged "drug mafia in Bollywood", the award-winning actor had said.

Meanwhile, Ranaut on Monday took to Twitter to share videos of Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) officials at her office premises here, adding they may demolish the property.

"They have forcefully taken over my office measuring everything, also harassing my neighbors," she tweeted. "I am informed tomorrow they are demolishing my property," she added.

ये मुंबई में मणिकर्णिका फ़िल्म्ज़ का ऑफ़िस है, जिसे मैंने पंद्रह साल मेहनत कर के कमाया है, मेरा ज़िंदगी में एक ही सपना था मैं जब भी फ़िल्म निर्माता बनूँ मेरा अपना खुद का ऑफ़िस हो, मगर लगता है ये सपना टूटने का वक़्त आ गया है, आज वहाँ अचानक @mybmc के कुछ लोग आए हैं 🙂 pic.twitter.com/C7zGe8ZyGe — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) September 7, 2020





"This is the office of Manikarnika films in Mumbai, which I have worked hard for fifteen years, I had only one dream in my life, whenever I become a filmmaker, I have my own office, but it seems that the time has come to break this dream , Suddenly there today some @mybmc people have come," she said on Twitter in Hindi.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via