Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has now made news for his in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London. Talking about foreign policy he said ‘ the principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self interest’. At the Chatham House interaction in London, Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would like to introduce any change to India's foreign policy. Jawahar Lal Nehru's Non-Aligned Movement was cited as an example along with the question. "The principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self-interest and any Indian government would pay attention to that. In answering the question, the first step is what is important to us as a country and what we are trying to do. We are a rural country and making a transition into an urban country. This transition has a huge amount of energy, potential for violence, potential for transformation...if you look at UPA policies, they were all about trying to manage this transition from rural to an urban-connected country. Our foreign policy would follow that," Rahul Gandhi said.

What’s wrong w/what @rahulGandhi said? That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That's essentially one of my own arguments in "Pax Indica". https://t.co/Jd9Rr48imw — Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) March 9, 2023

Congress MP Shashi Tharoor replied to a tweet and asked what was wrong with what Rahul Gandhi said. "That foreign policy must serve national self-interest; our overriding priority is the domestic transformation the nation is undergoing, so our foreign policy should support that. That's essentially one of my own arguments in "Pax Indica"," Shashi Tharoor said.

Rounding off his week-long UK tour, Gandhi touched upon democracy in India, Pegasus row, China threat and staying true to his identity as the Opposition leader since 2014, the BJP rule in India. Several of his statements made starting from Cambridge to Chatham House have caused stir and led BJP

Recently, in a conversation with members of the Indian Journalists' Association in London, Rahul Gandhi said that External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar does not understand the China threat.