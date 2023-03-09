Congress MP from Wayanad Rahul Gandhi has now made news for his in-conversation session at the Chatham House think tank in London. Talking about foreign policy he said ‘ the principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self interest’. At the Chatham House interaction in London, Rahul Gandhi was asked whether he would like to introduce any change to India's foreign policy. Jawahar Lal Nehru's Non-Aligned Movement was cited as an example along with the question. "The principle of foreign policy is unfortunately self-interest and any Indian government would pay attention to that. In answering the question, the first step is what is important to us as a country and what we are trying to do. We are a rural country and making a transition into an urban country. This transition has a huge amount of energy, potential for violence, potential for transformation...if you look at UPA policies, they were all about trying to manage this transition from rural to an urban-connected country. Our foreign policy would follow that," Rahul Gandhi said.

