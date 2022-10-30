Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), made a request to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Sunday while they were both in attendance at the convocation of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) in Kolkata. Making a remark on the current legal scenario in the country, Banerjee slammed the culture of “media trial" and said a “section of people" are seizing all the “democratic powers".

