'Where is democracy?’, CM Mamata Banerjee urges Chief Justice UU Lalit to save democracy2 min read . 05:31 PM IST
Mamata Banerjee, the chief minister of West Bengal and the leader of the Trinamool Congress (TMC), made a request to Chief Justice of India (CJI) UU Lalit on Sunday while they were both in attendance at the convocation of the West Bengal National University of Juridical Sciences (NUJS) in Kolkata. Making a remark on the current legal scenario in the country, Banerjee slammed the culture of “media trial" and said a “section of people" are seizing all the “democratic powers".
At the convocation, the chief minister served as the special guest and delivered an address in which she encouraged the court to maintain the integrity of India's federal system.
“Common people are unnecessarily being harassed…Where is democracy? Please save democracy," Banerjee urged CJI Lalit, who is the chancellor of the university.
A presidential system of government would soon be implemented in the nation, Banerjee said, if democratic powers are kept from being exercised by a specific "segment of people."
The Bengal chief minister also took a jibe at “media trial", saying it is “guiding the verdict" even before it's out. She said that this cannot keep happening since the justice system sits at the top, and media cannot regulate it. “They (media) are accusing anybody," Banerjee added.
Justice is always "for the people, by the people, and of the people," said TMC supremo. She also expressed her congratulations to CJI Lalit, stating that he had demonstrated in just "two months" what "judiciary meant."
The chief minister, however, clarified her point, saying it's not that people had lost faith in the judiciary. “But the situation nowadays is such…it has gone from bad to worse. The judiciary must listen to the cries of the people. But today, people are crying behind closed doors. That is the kind of incidents happening right now," Banerjee added.
CJI Lalit encouraged law school graduates to keep an open mind to all ideas and to have compassion for people and society.
He stated during his speech that a person's ability for learning never stops and that learning never ends. He advised the students, "Keep your mind open to every suggestion, that's where you will be drawing great inspiration."
(With inputs from PTI)
