US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo today applauded India's ban on 59 China-linked applications including TikTok."We welcome India's ban on certain mobile apps that can serve as appendages of the CCP surveillance state," Pompeo said, referring to the Chinese Communist Party.

"India's clean app approach will boost India's sovereignty and will also boost India's integrity and national security, as the Indian government cell itself has stated," he said.

India on Monday banned 59 Chinese apps, including top social media platforms such as TikTok, Helo and WeChat to counter the threat posed by these applications to the country's "sovereignty and security." ShareIT, UC Browser, CamScanner, SHEIN, Club Factory are some of the prominent applications that have been blocked. The ban has been imposed under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act read with relevant provisions of the Information Technology Rules (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking of Access of Information by Public) Rules 2009, the Centre said in a statement.

The Indian government said that the applications are engaged in activities "prejudicial to sovereignty and integrity of India, defence of India, security of state and public order." The ministry of electronics and IT said it had received "many representations raising concerns from citizens regarding security of data and risk to privacy relating to operation of certain apps," according to the press release.

This decision came amid the India-China clash at the borders. Tensions on the Indo-China border have spiked after 20 troops, including an Indian commanding officer, were killed in the face-off in Galwan valley.

China "firmly opposed" the measure, calling it "violation of World Trade Organisation rules." "India’s measure, selectively and discriminatory aims at certain Chinese apps on ambiguous and far-fetched grounds, runs against fair and transparent procedure requirements, abuses national security exceptions,& suspects of violating WTO rules," said Ji Rong, spokesperson of Chinese Embassy in India.

The head of TikTok India denied charges that the company shared any information from its users with a foreign government, including China.

