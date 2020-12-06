Moreover, on the issue of engagement of private sector for vaccination, Captain Amarinder Singh said that at present, there are no adult immunization programmes that target adults, even in campaigns, so there will be challenges in implementation. Given that private practitioners and facilities provide a significant proportion of healthcare services in cities, Captain Amarinder Singh said that it would be helpful to understand how the services of private group are to be best utilized to lessen the burden on the public system. Even if a decision is made that the private sector is not to be used for the delivery of publicly procured vaccines, the Chief Minister emphasized the need to clarify in what will be available to the private sector in terms of vaccines.