'Will serve people without politics': What Rajinikanth wrote in letter

Superstar Rajinikanth on Tuesday announced that he won't be entering into electoral politics, after promising "a wonder and miracle" in the upcoming 2021 Tamil Nadu polls.

The megastar said that he will continue to work for people in a three-page statement posted on Twitter.

Also Read | How Indians lived online during 2020

"With extreme sadness I say that I can't enter politics. Only I know the pain of announcing this decision," the 70-year-old top actor said in a letter in Tamil.

He further said that he took the recent development over his health condition as a warning from God and he will not go ahead with his plans about making his much-anticipated political debut.

The actor-turned-politician also indicated that he did not want to sound chivalrous by saying he will join politics despite his severe health concerns and that he did not want to "make a victim" of his supporters now.

"I see this as a warning given to me by the Lord. If I campaigned only through the media and social media after I started the party, I would not be able to create the political upheaval among people and win big in the elections. No one with political experience will deny this reality," Rajinikanth said.

"This decision of mine will disappoint my fans and people but please forgive me. I will serve the people without entering electoral politics," the Tamil star added.

In a long statement, he also said that he doesn't want to start something and let it go halfway through and that his health doesn't permit him to enter politics at this juncture and hence says he wants to refrain from starting the party.

Rajinikanth also said that he will continue to support the people of Tamil Nadu.

Rajinikanth's political debut

Rajinikanth was expected to launch a political party in January next year. The megastar's political advisor Tamilaruvi Manian had said their party will fight on all 234 seats in the next Assembly elections.

His statement came two days after being discharged from the Apollo Hospital in Hyderabad. He was admitted due to fluctuating blood pressure and exhaustion.

The 'Kabali' actor had been shooting for 'Annaatthe' in Hyderabad for the past couple of days. However, the shoot halted after crew members tested positive for coronavirus.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via