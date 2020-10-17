Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Company's (MSETCL) chairman and managing director Dinesh Waghmare had earlier this week said that a wire cable carrying power from Talegaon near Pune on the Deccan Plateau to the Kalwa sub-station on the outskirts of Mumbai had “physically snapped" in the days leading to the outage. Waghmare had termed the region in which the fault has occurred as mountainous and hostile from an approach perspective, due to which the problem could not be resolved immediately and the line was shut. Simultaneously three other lines getting power to Kalwa were either shut or tripped, which led to the grid collapse. At present, the state-run MSETCL and private sector Tata Power are in a blame game over what led to the major power outage which took over 14 hours to resolve. MSETCL says the islanding system could not be triggered because Tata's generation started very late, while Tata blames a cascading tripping of circuits for the fault.