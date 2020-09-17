‘Wish you good health, happiness’: Nepal PM wishes PM Modi on his 70th birthday

Nepal Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli conveyed his birthday greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi today. PM Modi was born on September 17 in 1950. The Nepal PM said that the two leaders will continue to work closely together towards strengthening relations between India and Nepal.

"Warm greetings to Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji on the auspicious occasion of your birthday. I wish you good health and happiness. We will continue working closely together to further strengthen relations between our two countries: Nepal PM KP Sharma Oli," ANI tweeted.

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin also wished PM Modi on the occasion of his 70th birthday adding that there is "more potential" to deepen bilateral relations between India and Finland. "On the occasion of your 70th birthday on September 17, let me express my heartfelt congratulations to you and my best wishes for your good health and well being," read a letter from the Finnish Prime Minister dated September 15.

Meanwhile, to mark PM Modi’s birthday, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has launched ‘Seva Saptah’ (service week). The party has organised 70 different programmes at various places under service week. In the Seva Saptah from September 14 to 20, the party is undertaking social initiatives across the nation during this week-long event.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via