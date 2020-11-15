'Yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise': MEA on Pak's charge

NEW DELHI: India on Sunday poured scorn on Pakistan’s accusations a day earlier saying that India was sponsoring “terrorism" aimed at destabilising it and targeting its economic partnership with China.

New Delhi also slammed Pakistan for becoming a “factory for producing terrorists."

Indian foreig ministry spokesman Anurag Srivastava dismissed the comments by Pakistan foreign minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi and military spokesman Major-General Babar Iftikhar on Saturday as “fabricated" representing “figments of imagination.“

“This is yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise," Srivastava said reminding Pakistan that Al Qaeda ideologue Osama bin Laden was killed in Pakistan.

“The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan; Pakistan’s Prime minister glorified him as a ‘martyr’ from the floor of Parliament; he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan; their Science and Technology Minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," Srivastava referring to various reported admissions by Pakistani officials and leaders of Islamabad’s involvement in terrorist activities against India and in the region over the years.

“This desperate attempt will find few takers as the international community is aware of Pakistan’s tactics and proof of its terror sponsorship has been admitted by none other than its own leadership," Srivastava said.

India’s comments were in response to remarks by Qureshi who told reporters that Indian intelligence agents were operating out of neighbouring Afghanistan to plan attacks within Pakistan.

“India was allowing its land to be used against Pakistan for terrorism," news reports quoted Qureshi as saying.

Pakistan is sending its evidence to the United Nations demanding India be censured, Qureshi said, warning that “without international intervention it is difficult to guarantee peace in nuclear South Asia," a region where both India and Pakistan possess nuclear weapons.

“We have irrefutable facts that we will present before the nation and international community through this dossier,"Qureshi was quoted as saying.

Pakistan’s military spokesman Iftikhar added that Indian intelligence agents were especially targeting Chinese development projects that have come with the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor.He also said that the attackers who led a deadly assault on a luxury hotel in the southwestern city of Gwadar in October 2016 were in telephone contact with Indian intelligence handlers before and during the assault, news reports said.

Tensions have been particularly high between India and Pakistan since New Delhi revoked a special provision in its constitution that gave special status to Jammu and Kashmir — disputed between India and Pakistan — and integrated it more closely with the rest of India in August last year. India blames Pakistan for fomenting terrorism in Kashmir, a charge Pakistan denies.

In his remarks, Srivastava said “despite repeated calls for restraint and adherence to the ceasefire understanding of (November) 2003 for maintaining peace and tranquillity, Pakistani forces continue to engage in providing supporting cover fire to infiltrators. The incessant infiltration of terrorists and induction of weapons to fuel terror activities continues unabated. Such activities are not possible without the support of Pakistani forces deployed along the LoC(Line of control border)."

He also said that Qureshi’s press conference was a deliberate attempt on the part of the Pakistani establishment to shift focus away from its internal political and economic failures.

“It also seeks to justify cross-border terrorism, including ceasefire violations and infiltration across the LoC and IB(international border)," he said.

“We call upon Pakistan to end its support to cross border terrorism. Pakistani leaders have never hidden the fact that it has become a factory for producing terrorists," the Indian foreign ministry spokesman said.

“India is not the only neighbour to be targeted as underlined by the statements of countries similarly targeted. Distant parts of the world have seen the terror trail lead back to Pakistan. Concocting documents and peddling false narratives will not absolve Pakistan of such actions. We are confident the world will hold it to account," he added.

