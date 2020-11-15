'Yet another futile anti-India propaganda exercise': MEA on Pak's charge

“The face of global terror, Osama Bin Laden, was found in Pakistan; Pakistan’s Prime minister glorified him as a ‘martyr’ from the floor of Parliament; he admitted the presence of 40,000 terrorists in Pakistan; their Science and Technology Minister proudly claimed involvement and success of Pakistan, led by its Prime Minister, in the Pulwama terror attack in which 40 Indian soldiers were martyred," Srivastava referring to various reported admissions by Pakistani officials and leaders of Islamabad’s involvement in terrorist activities against India and in the region over the years.