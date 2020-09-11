‘You don’t demolish Dawood’s house’: Fadnavis slams Shiv Sena over Kangana case

NEW DELHI : The Shiv Sena-led state government these days looks more focused on fighting actor Kangana Ranaut than the ongoing coronavirus crisis in Maharashtra, said BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday.

"Maharashtra government believes its fight is not with Corona but Kangana. The maximum number of COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra, every day 25-30 thousand new cases are coming up. 40 percent of COVID deaths are from Maharashtra, but the government does not want to fight it," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"Maharashtra government believes its fight is not with Corona but Kangana. The maximum number of COVID-19 cases are in Maharashtra, every day 25-30 thousand new cases are coming up. 40 percent of COVID deaths are from Maharashtra, but the government does not want to fight it," Fadnavis told reporters here.

"If they even put 50 percent of their ability in fighting corona we will be able to stop COVID deaths," he added.

The former chief minister also said that Shiv Sena blew the issue surrounding Ranaut out of proportion by issuing threats to her followed by her property's demolition.

"Kangana Ranaut is no political figure, the matter should not have been escalated by Shiv Sena. Kangana's issue was blown out of proportion by you (Shiv Sena). You don't go to demolish Dawood's home but you demolished her place," Fadnavis told reporters here.

Ranaut has been making headlines with her statements and revelations about the Hindi film industry after actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai residence in June.

She had been provided with a Y-plus category security cover by the Union Home Ministry in the wake of the row over her remarks, in which she compared Mumbai with Pakistan-occupied Kashmir and also targeted the Mumbai police.

Recently, the actor had also moved the Bombay High Court against the demolition drive by BMC at her property in Mumbai here.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.