0.2 virus deaths per lakh population in India as against 4.1 globally: Govt

In terms of case mortality per lakh population, India has so far about 0.2 Covid-19 deaths per lakh population as compared to approximately 4.1 deaths per lakh population for rest of thew world as a whole, said Union health ministry on Tuesday.Referring to data from WHO situation report-119, the ministry said 3,11,847 Covid-19 mortalities have been reported till Tuesday worldwide which is about 4.1 deaths per lakh population.

Among the countries with high Covid-19 casualties, the US with 87,180 fatalities has 26.6 deaths per lakh population. The UK has reported 34,636 deaths and has approximately 52.1 deaths per lakh population, it said.

Italy with 31,908 instances of coronavirus fatalities so far has around 52.8 deaths per lakh population. France has so far reported 28,059 casualties which is about 41.9 deaths per lakh population while Spain with 27, 650 fatalities has about 59.2 deaths per lakh.

Germany, Iran, Canada, Netherlands and Mexico with 7,935 deaths, 6,988 deaths, 5,702 deaths, 5,680 deaths and 5,045 fatalities have a mortality of around 9.6, 8.5, 15.4, 33.0 and 4.0 per lakh population respectively.

China, which so far has recorded 4,645 casualties due to COVID-19 so far has approximately 0.3 deaths per lakh population.

The relatively low death figures in India represent timely case identification and clinical management of the cases, said the government.

The number of fatalities due to coronavirus infection in the country rose to 3,163 on Tuesday and the total cases reached 1,01,139.

"During last 24 hours, a total of 2,350 Covid-19 patients have been cured. Thus, so far, a total of 39,174 patients have been cured of Covid-19. This means a recovery rate of 38.73% amongst COVID-19 patients. The recovery rate is improving continuously," the ministry said

"India currently has 58,802 active cases. These are all under active medical supervision. Of the active cases, only approx. 2.9% of the cases are in ICU," the ministry said,

"From one laboratory conducting Covid-19 test in January, India has very rapidly increased its testing capacity by adding over 385 government laboratories and 158 private laboratories for testing in the country. Duly forging partnerships with all central government labs, state’s medical colleges, private medical colleges and private sector, the testing capacity in the country has been expanded. Other testing machines like TrueNAT and CBNAAT have also been mobilized to ramp up testing," the Health Ministry said in a statement.

"Through 14 AIIMS-like mentor institutions, handholding of labs across the country is undertaken to ensure adequate bio-safety standards and accreditation of the laboratories. To maintain steady supply of testing material to the labs, 15 depots have been created by roping in India Posts and private agencies for distribution. Many Indian companies have been supported to undertake production of testing material which was earlier primarily sourced from abroad. This has helped in maintaining steady supplies across the country," the ministry further said.

A record number of 1,08,233 samples were tested for COVID-19 on Monday in the country. So far a total of 24,25,742 samples have been tested, the ministry said.

Share Via