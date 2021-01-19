Subscribe
Home >News >India >Hospitalisation cost to be borne by authorities: Govt on adverse events post Covid-19 vaccination
A health worker performs a trial run of the COVID-19 vaccine delivery system in New Delhi, India

Hospitalisation cost to be borne by authorities: Govt on adverse events post Covid-19 vaccination

2 min read . 05:11 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

Health ministry informed that 0.18% adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported so far, out of which 0.002% needed hospitalisation

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 4,54,049 people have received COVID-19 vaccination shot so far since the vaccination drive in the country began on 16 January.

The Union Health Ministry on Tuesday said 4,54,049 people have received COVID-19 vaccination shot so far since the vaccination drive in the country began on 16 January.

In a span of 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far) in the country, the ministry said.

In a span of 24 hours, 2,23,669 people were vaccinated for COVID-19 across 3,930 sessions taking the cumulative total of people vaccinated to 4,54,049 (across 7,860 sessions conducted so far) in the country, the ministry said.

Adding to that, the ministry also informed that 0.18% adverse events following immunization (AEFI) were reported so far, out of which 0.002% needed hospitalisation.

To be sure, the health ministry had earlier said that 580 Adverse event following immunization (AEFIs) were reported till Monday.

"These are fairly low and the lowest so far in the world in the first three days, said health secretary Rajesh Bhushan in a press briefing.

Speaking on Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine candidate Covaxin, Bhushan said that the emergency use approval (EUA) for the vaccine was under clinical mode.

'If there's causal relation between immunisation and adverse event, severe or serious, hospitalisation cost would be borne by authorities,' he added.

"One of 2 vaccines is given emergency use authorization under clinical trial mode. In a document for this vaccine, it's mentioned that if there's causal relation between immunization and adverse event, severe or serious, hospitalization cost would be borne by authorities," Bhushan said.

"The concerns about adverse effects and serious problems, as of now, seem to be insignificant. Data show that we are in a comfortable situation and we would like to reassure you that the two 2 COVID19 vaccines are safe," said Niti Aayog's VK Paul.

"We are not fulfilling our societal responsibility if a vaccine assigned to you is not being taken. The whole world is clamouring for the vaccine. I request the doctors and nurses to accept the vaccine," added Paul.

The government also added that in terms of novel coronavirus pandemic outbreak in the country, only the states of Kerala and Maharashtra with more than 50,000 active cases.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 active caseload has dropped to 2 lakh (2,00,528) as on date which consists of just 1.90 per cent of the total cases, while the daily new cases have touched a new low on Tuesday with 10,064 daily new infections being added to the national tally after seven months. The daily new cases were 10,956 on June 12, 2020, the ministry said.

