Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday invited investors to invest in India's urban centres as the country is aiming to rebuild economy after the coronavirus pandemic halted activity.

Speaking at the 3rd Annual Bloomberg New Economy Forum today via video conferencing, PM Modi said, “If you are looking to invest in urbanisation, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in mobility, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in innovation, India has exciting opportunities for you. If you are looking to invest in sustainable solutions, India has exciting opportunities for you. These opportunities come along-with a vibrant democracy. A business friendly climate and a huge market. And a government which shall leave no stone unturned to make India a preferred global investment destination."

Mentioning the ramifications of Covid-19, PM Modi said that COVID-19 pandemic has posed enormous challenges before the world. It has shown us that cities, which were our growth engines are also our vulnerable zone. Thus, he added, the post Covid-19 world will need a restart, however, he also said that the restart will not be possible without a reset of mindset.

The pandemic has given us an opportunity to develop new protocols in every field, Modi said. “This opportunity should be grabbed by the world if we want to develop resilient systems for the future. We should think about post COVID requirements of the world. A good starting point would be the rejuvenation of our urban centers", he added.

Highlighting the benefits of urban centres, Modi also said, “the pandemic has re-emphasised that our biggest resource, as societies and as businesses, is our people. The post-Covid world has to be built by nurturing this key and fundamental resource."

He informed the forum about the recent initiatives by the Central government such as Digital India, Startup India, affordable housing, Real Estate (Regulation) Act and Metro Rail in 27 cities. “We are on track to deliver close to 1,000 kms of Metro Rail system in the country by 2022," he said.

"We have also selected 100 Smart Cities through a two-stage process," PM Modi said,

These cities have prepared projects worth almost ₹2 lakh crore or $30 billion. "And projects worth almost ₹1,40,000 crore one lakh forty thousand crore $20 billion have been completed or nearing completion," he told investors.

