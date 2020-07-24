1,025 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi's tally past 1.28 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin issued Friday evening.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin issued Friday evening. Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now Articles by celebrated columnists A differentiated perspective The best of Wall Street Journal Subscribe Now Already Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active cases on Friday was 13,681, down from 14,554, the previous day.

Till date, the highest-single day spike for Delhi is 3,947, reported on June 23.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,745 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,777 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,28,389.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Topics CoronavirusDelhi