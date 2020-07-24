Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >1,025 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi's tally past 1.28 lakh
A health workers making patients perform Yoga at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre

1,025 fresh coronavirus cases take Delhi's tally past 1.28 lakh

1 min read . 10:26 PM IST PTI

  • With 32 COVID-19 related casualties in the city, Delhi's death toll has now reached at 3,777
  • Active cases now stands at around 13,681, which got significantly down from 14,554 cases a day before

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 1,025 coronavirus cases on Friday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.28 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,777, authorities said.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin issued Friday evening.

Thirty-two fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin issued Friday evening.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

The number of active cases on Friday was 13,681, down from 14,554, the previous day. 

Till date, the highest-single day spike for Delhi is 3,947, reported on June 23.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,745 on Thursday.

The Friday bulletin said, the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,777 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,28,389.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated