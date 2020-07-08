1,062 new COVID-19 cases in AP, tally climbs to 22,259

AMRAVATI : Addition of 1,062 fresh COVID- 19 cases in Andhra Pradesh took the total infections in the state to 22,259, while a record 1,332 patients were discharged from hospitals on Wednesday. The overall coronavirus toll rose to 264 as 12 new casualties were reported in the last 24 hours, a government bulletin said. In all, 11,101 patients had recovered from the viral infectioni in the state, leaving 10,894 active cases. East Godavari joined Kurnool, Anantapuramu and Guntur in the list of districts having more than 2,000 cases each. Chittoor, Kadapa, Krishna and West Godavari districts have over 1,000 cases each. After a significant fall over the last fortnight, the recovery rate increased slightly to 49.87 percent. After 10.77 lakh people were tested, the positivity rate also climbed to 2.07 percent.