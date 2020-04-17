India reported on Friday evening that its coronavirus case count rose to 13,835, according to the 5 pm update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Here are the ten things that you need to know about the presence of the lethal virus in the country.

1) India reported 1,076 fresh cases on Friday evening taking its total case count to 13,835. The country again crossed 1,000-mark after reporting 826 cases on Thursday evening.

2) The number of deaths rose by 32 to 452 as against 28 deaths on Thursday evening.

3) The number of active cases rose by 792 in last 24 hours on Friday taking the total number of active cases in the country to 11,616. On Thursday evening, the number of active cases had risen by 627.

4) The number of recoveries rose by 251 to 1,766 as against 291 24 hours ago.

5) Maharashtra continues to be the most affected state with 3,205 cases and 194 deaths.

6) At the media briefing, the Union Health Ministry on Friday said that before lockdown, Covid-19 cases were doubling in 3 days but the last 7 days' data shows that it is 6.2 days now and in 19 states and Union Territories, the case doubling rate is less than the country's average. Lav Agarwal, Joint Secretary, Health, said the reduction in the doubling rate is the product of the management of the health crisis at the field level.

He also added that the growth factor in the new cases has declined by 40 percent. The decline in the growth rate is concluded from the data from April 1 to mid April, which recorded 1.2 per cent growth rates, as compared to 2.1 per cent from March 15 to March 30.

7) After Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Rajasthan, Telangana and Tamil Nadu, Gujarat too crossed the 1,000-mark in terms of number of coronavirus cases in a state. Gujarat now has 1,021 cases and has reported 38 deaths so far.

8) An Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) official said 319,400 Covid-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country and 28,340 tests in the past 24 hours.

9) Containment operations will be scaled down if no secondary positive case of Covid-19 is reported from a quarantine zone for at least four weeks after the last confirmed test has been isolated and all his contacts have been followed up for 28 days, the Union Health Ministry said.

10) With 15 new cases including one death, coronavirus cases tally in Mumbai's Dharavi area, Asia's largest slum, reaches 101 said BMC.





