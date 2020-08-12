Delhi's Covid-19 tally nears 1.5 lakh with 1,113 new cases in a day

Delhi recorded 1,113 fresh coronavirus cases taking the caseload to over 1.48 lakh, while the death toll has risen to 4,153, authorities said on Wednesday.

According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 6,472 were RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests.

According to a Delhi Government health bulletin, 18,894 samples were tested for COVID-19 in the last 24 hours, of which 6,472 were RT-PCR tests and 12,422 rapid antigen tests.

Fourteen fresh fatalities were recorded in the last 24 hours taking the death toll to 4,153. The number of containment zones stands at 523.

The positivity rate is 5.89%. A total of 12,42,739 tests have been conducted to date, which stands at 65,407 tests per million population.

The total number of cases stands at 1,48,504. As many as 1,33,405 patients have recovered, migrated or been discharged, while the number of active cases stands at 10,946, up from 10,868 cases the previous day.

As many as 5,598 patients are in home isolation.

The recovery rate stands at 89.83% while 1,021 patients recovered in the last 24 hours.

The national capital recorded 1,257 fresh coronavirus cases, and eight deaths, on Wednesday. The total number of cases stood at 1,47,391 while the death toll was 4,139.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.