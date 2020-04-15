1,118 new Covid-19 cases, 39 deaths in India in last 24 hrs: Ten things to know

In its evening update on the coronavirus pandemic on Wednesday, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said India's total number of cases rose to 11,933.

Here are ten things you need to know about the latest numbers in the country:

1) The total number of cases rose by 1,118 on Wednesday evening as against 1,463 cases on Tuesday evening.

2) The death toll rose by 39 to 392.

3) Maharashtra continues to be the most affected Indian state with 2,687 cases and 178 fatalities.

4) After Maharashtra, Delhi and Tamil Nadu, Rajasthan too crosses the 1,000-mark as its case tally rose to 1,005. The state has recorded three deaths so far.

5) Madhya Pradesh is nearing the avoidable 1,000-mark with 257 more new cases reported on Wednesday, taking the state's tally to 987. Indore accounts for 123 of the new cases.

6) Maharashtra accounts for lion's share of the total number of deaths with 178 deaths, followed by Madhya Pradesh with 53 deaths. Delhi and Gujarat account for 30 deaths each.

7) Meanwhile, The Union Health Ministry has identified 170 districts as Covid-19 hotspots and 207 districts as potential hotspots, officials said on Wednesday, reiterating that there has been no community transmission of the disease in the country so far.

8) Coronavirus cases shot past the 500 mark in Andhra Pradesh on Wednesday reaching 503, as 20 new cases were reported.

9) The number of active cases on Wednesday evening rose by 925 to 10,197, as compared to 1,224 on Tuesday evening.

10) The number of recoveries increased by 154 to 1,343 on Wednesday evening as against 210 recoveries 24 hours ago.