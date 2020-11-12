1,120 new coronavirus cases in Gujarat, six deaths

Ahmedabad: As many as 1,120 new coronavirus cases were reported in Gujarat in the last 24 hours, taking the infection count in the state to 1,84,964, health officials said on Thursday evening. The death toll due to coronavirus in the state reached 3,785 with six more deaths, they said.

As many as 1,038 patients also recovered during this period.

As many as 1,038 patients also recovered during this period.

Three COVID-19 patients died in Ahmedabad, two in Surat and one in Vadodara in the last 24 hours, officials said.

199 new COVID-19 cases were reported in Ahmedabad district during the day, followed by 183 in Surat, 126 in Rajkot, 125 in Vadodara, 72 in Mehsana, 66 in Gandhinagar and 43 in Banaskantha.

As many as 91.29% of patients have recovered so far.

With over 54,600 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the per million average was 840.37 tests. Till now, the state government has conducted 66.80 lakh tests.

Three new cases of coronavirus were recorded during the day in the adjoining Union Territory of Dadra Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu.

As per an official release, a total of 3,252 persons have tested positive for coronavirus in the Union Territory to date. Two of these have died, 3,229 have recovered and 21 cases are still active.

Gujarat COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 1,84,964, new cases 1,120, death toll 3,785, discharged 1,68,858, active cases 12,321 and people tested so far 66,80,500.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.