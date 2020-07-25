Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paperNew
Home >News >India >1,142 fresh coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Delhi
Patients perform yoga at CWG village COVID-19 Care Centre

1,142 fresh coronavirus cases, 29 deaths in Delhi

1 min read . 06:22 PM IST PTI

  • The total tally of Delhi now stands at 1.29 lakh with death toll reaching to 3,806
  • While the active cases have further plummeted to 12,657 bringing a glimmer for Delhi's populace

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll jumped to 3,806, authorities said.

Delhi recorded 1,142 COVID-19 cases on Saturday, pushing the city's caseload to over 1.29 lakh, while the death toll jumped to 3,806, authorities said.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. It added that the total number of cases has climbed to 1,29,531.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the health department. It added that the total number of cases has climbed to 1,29,531.

Hi! You've read all your free articles To Continue Reading, Subscribe Now
Articles by celebrated columnists
A differentiated perspective
The best of Wall Street Journal
Subscribe NowAlready Subscribed ? Sign in

On June 20, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and increased the next day to 1,349. Since Tuesday, the fresh cases have been recorded in excess of 1,000.

The number of active cases was 12,657, down from 13,681 on Friday.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947 cases.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper Livemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated