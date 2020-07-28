Home >News >India >1,167 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Kerala
1 min read . Updated: 28 Jul 2020, 08:53 PM IST ANI

  • Total tally in the state is now at 20,896 with Covid recoveries crossing the mark of 670 in last 24 hours
  • Active cases in the state remains at around 10,000 while 4 more deaths were reported in previous 24 hours

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The total number of COVID -19 cases in Kerala rose to 20,896 with 1,167 new cases and four deaths reported on Tuesday, State Health Department said.

A total of 679 persons recovered on Tuesday. There are 10,091 active cases in the state.

Across the country, out of the total of 14,83,156, a total of 4,96,988 cases are active. While 9,52,743 have recovered, 33,425 patients have succumbed to the pandemic. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

