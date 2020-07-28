1,167 new COVID-19 cases, four deaths reported in Kerala

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM : The total number of COVID -19 cases in Kerala rose to 20,896 with 1,167 new cases and four deaths reported on Tuesday, State Health Department said.

A total of 679 persons recovered on Tuesday. There are 10,091 active cases in the state.

A total of 679 persons recovered on Tuesday. There are 10,091 active cases in the state.

Across the country, out of the total of 14,83,156, a total of 4,96,988 cases are active. While 9,52,743 have recovered, 33,425 patients have succumbed to the pandemic. (ANI)

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Topics CoronavirusKerala