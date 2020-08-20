Home >News >India >1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of 102,065 crore
A farmer walks round his farm (Bloomberg)
A farmer walks round his farm (Bloomberg)

1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of 102,065 crore

1 min read . Updated: 20 Aug 2020, 04:21 PM IST ANI

  • In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit
  • The government had announced provision of a concessional credit of 2 lakh crore, which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers

NEW DELHI : A total of 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with a credit limit of 102,065 crore as on August 17, Ministry of Finance said here on Thursday.

"In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of 102,065 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said this will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth.

"It may be recalled that as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced provision of a concessional credit of 2 lakh crore, which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers," the ministry added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

Subscribe to newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperLivemint.com is now on Telegram. Join Livemint channel in your Telegram and stay updated

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout