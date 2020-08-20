1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards sanctioned with credit limit of 102,065 crore

NEW DELHI : A total of 1.22 crore Kisan Credit Cards (KCCs) have been sanctioned with a credit limit of ₹102,065 crore as on August 17, Ministry of Finance said here on Thursday.

"In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of ₹102,065 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

"In an effort to buffer the agricultural sector from the shock of COVID-19, a special saturation drive is underway to provide concessional credit to farmers through Kisan Credit Card. As on August 17, 1.22 crore KCCs have been sanctioned with credit limit of ₹102,065 crore," Finance Ministry said in a statement.

The Ministry said this will go a long way in reviving the rural economy and accelerating agricultural growth.

"It may be recalled that as part of the Aatma Nirbhar Bharat Package, the government had announced provision of a concessional credit of ₹2 lakh crore, which is likely to benefit 2.5 crore farmers, including fishermen and dairy farmers," the ministry added.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

