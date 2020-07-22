Delhi recorded 1,227 coronavirus cases on Wednesday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.26 lakh, while the death toll from the disease rose to 3,719, authorities said.

On Monday, the fresh cases count had dipped to 954, and it increased the next day to 1,349.

Twenty-nine fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin on Wednesday.

From July 11-19, fresh cases were reported in the range of 1000-2000 daily. The number of fresh cases reported on July 19 stood at 1,211.

The active cases tally on Wednesday was 14,594, down from 15,288, the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,690 on Tuesday.

The Wednesday bulletin said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 3,719 and the total number of cases mounted to 1,26,323.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain said after analysing the results of the latest survey for sero-prevalence, the city government has decided to conduct more such exercises every month to formulate better policies for tackling the pandemic.

Interacting with reporters, he said the next survey will be done from August 1-5.

Also, a meeting was held under the chairmanship of Secretary, Civil Aviation Ministry, through video-conferencing to review the facilitation of passengers arriving by Vande Bharat Mission flights and international chartered ones at Delhi and Mumbai airports, the bulletin said.

According to the bulletin, 12,133 COVID beds are vacant in hospitals as on Wednesday. The number of people in home isolation stands at 7,966.

Officials said all precautions will have to be taken by people to combat coronavirus, and government will continue with measures as "we can't let our guard down" even though comparatively less cases are being reported than couple of weeks before.

The number of Rapid Antigen Tests conducted on Wednesday stood at 14,810 while the RT-PCR, CBNAAT and True NAAT tests figures were 5,250, in all adding to 20,060, according to the bulletin.

The total number of tests done till date in Delhi stands at 8,71,371.

The number of tests done per million, as on Wednesday, was 45,861, it said.

On Wednesday, the number of containment zones stood at 693.

