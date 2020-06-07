With 1,282 new coronavirus cases getting reported in Delhi in the last 24 hours, the national capital's case count reached 28,936 on Sunday.

Currently, Delhi has 17,125 active cases while 10,999 patients have recovered.

Delhi's virus-related death toll stands at 812, said Delhi Health Department in its bulletin.

The high numbers come a day ahead of malls, restaurants and religious places opening in the national capital after more than two months since the coronavirus-induced lockdown was imposed, but banquet halls and hotels would remain closed.

The highest single-day spike in fresh cases, 1,513, was recorded on 3 June.

