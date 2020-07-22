MUMBAI : The tally of coronavirus cases in Mumbai rose to 1,04,572 with 1,310 new patients being reported on Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

With 58 fatalities due to the pandemic recorded during the day, the death toll in the country's financial capital rose to 5,872, it added.

In good news, recovered cases increased to 75,118 with 1,563 patients being discharged from city hospitals since Tuesday evening.

The recovery rate of COVID-19 patients in Mumbai stands at 71%, the BMC said.

There are 23,582 active cases in the city while 1,055 new suspected coronavirus patients have been admitted in hospitals.

Based on the last seven days' data, average doubling rate of cases in the city is 59 days and the growth rate is 1.17%.

The doubling rate -- the period during which number of cases doubles -- in all 24 civic wards is above 30 days, the BMC said.

It is the lowest -- 32 days -- in R-Central ward and the highest -- 129 days -- in H-East ward.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

