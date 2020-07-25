Home >News >India >1,320 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Odisha
1,320 new COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Odisha

1 min read . Updated: 25 Jul 2020, 02:23 PM IST ANI

  • State tally now stands at around 24,013 positive cases while there are 8,650 active cases with 15,200 recoveries
  • Odisha reported 130 Covid related deaths so far

BHUBANESWAR : A total of 1,320 new COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported from Odisha in the last 24 hours, informed the state's health department on Saturday.

The total number of coronavirus cases in Odisha now stands at 24,013, including 8,650 active cases and 15,200 recoveries.

So far, the state has reported 130 deaths due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, India's total coronavirus cases surged to 13,36,861 after the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare reported 48,916 new cases on Saturday.

The total figure includes 4,56,071 active cases and 8,49,431 cured/discharged/migrated. With 757 deaths in the last 24 hours, the cumulative death toll reached 31,358.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

