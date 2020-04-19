1,324 new Covid-19 cases, 31 deaths in India in last 24 hours: 10 things to know

India's coronavirus case count on Sunday evening rose to 16,116 and the death toll mounted to 519, according to an update from Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Here are ten things to know about the latest numbers from the country.

1) India's case count rose by 1,324 on Sunday as against 957 cases on Saturday evening. This suggests the country's case count again rose beyond the 1,000-mark within 24 hours.

2) India witnessed 31 deaths on Sunday as against 36 deaths 24 hours earlier.

3) The number of active cases rose sharply by 1,006 cases on Sunday to 13,295 as against the much lower 673 cases on Saturday.

4) The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Sunday said that a total of 3,86,791 COVID-19 tests have been conducted so far in the country.

Out of these tests, over 37,000 tests were conducted on April 18 out of which 29,287 tests were done in the labs of the ICMR network.

5) Selective relaxation will be given in non-containment areas from April 20, but strict restrictions will continue in districts declared COVID-19 hotspots, the government said on Sunday.

Addressing a daily media briefing to give updates on the novel coronavirus situation in the country, Joint Secretary in the Health Ministry Lav Agarwal said some activities in agricultural sector and rural economy would be permitted as part of ensuring "Jaan bhi hai jahan bhi hai (life and wellbeing)".

He also said a high-level task force to work on frontiers of science related to vaccines and drug testing was formed on Sunday.

6) Maharashtra continues to be the most affected Indian state with 3,651 cases and 211 coronavirus-related deaths.

7) Uttar Pradesh on Sunday became the next state to cross 1,000 Covid-19 positive cases in the country after Maharashtra, Delhi, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Rajasthan and Tamil Nadu. The state has reported 1,084 cases and 17 fatalities so far.

8) Among the top four states in the country with most COVID-19 infections, Tamil Nadu has started witnessing a dip in number of new cases during last week and is now optimistic of flattening the curve in the coming days. The recent daily numbers have been showing a decline or a marginal increase and authorities attribute the trend to a multi-pronged approach adopted by the government to stem the spread of the deadly virus that has so far claimed 15 lives in the state.

9) On Sunday evening, however, the number of those cured and discharged by a higher number. 287 people have been reported to be cured and discharged on Sunday evening, taking the tally to 2,301, as against 248 people on Saturday evening.

10) 755 dedicated Covid-19 hospitals, 1,389 dedicated healthcare centres have been set up in country, said Health Ministry.