1,330 fresh Covid-19 cases in Delhi take tally past 26,000; death toll at 708
New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,330 fresh coronavirus cases on Friday taking the COVID-19 tally in the city beyond the 26,000-mark, and the death toll due to the disease jumped to 708, authorities said.
The highest spike in fresh cases -- 1,513-- was recorded on June 3.
In a bulletin issued on Friday, the Delhi health department said the death toll from coronavirus infection has risen to 708 and the total number of cases mounted to 26,334.
A total of 58 fatalities were reported on June 4, which took place between May 4 and June 3, the bulletin said, adding that 25 of these deaths took place on June 3.
It, however, added that the cumulative death figures refer to fatalities where the primary cause of death was found to be COVID-19, as per the report of the Death Audit Committee on the basis of case sheets received from various hospitals.
On Thursday, the total number of cases stood at 25,004 including 650 deaths.
