NEW DELHI : Delhi reported 1,349 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the total count of cases to 1,25,096.

A health bulletin by Delhi Government said there are 15,288 active cases in the metropolis.

It said that 27 more patients succumbed to the disease taking the death toll due to the disease to 3,690. The bulletin said that 1,200 patients have recovered or have been discharged in the last 24 hours and the cumulative figure now is 1,06,118.

The recovery rate in the national capital stands at 84.83 per cent while the fatality rate stands at 2.95 per cent.

The bulletin said that 5,651 RTPCR/CBNAAT/TrueNat tests and 15,201 rapid antigen tests were conducted on Tuesday and 8,51,311 tests have been done so far. The number of tests per million stands at 44,805.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

