1.4 crores cashless treatments provided under Ayushman Bharat so far: Government

The health minister also reviewed the National Digital Health Mission (NDHM). “The National Digital Health Mission was launched to expand access to timely, affordable, safe healthcare for all 1.3 billion citizens wherever they are and whenever they need. The NDHM will digitalize healthcare by creating a country-wide digital health ecosystem that will enable patients to store, access and consent to share their health records with doctors and health facilities of their choice," Harsh Vardhan said adding that NDHM will empower millions of citizens without smart phones or those in remote tribal areas facing connectivity issues to still avail healthcare through its offline modules.