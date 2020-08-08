1,404 new Covid-19 cases take Delhi's overall tally past 1.44 lakh

NEW DELHI : Delhi recorded 1,404 fresh coronavirus cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.44 lakh, while the death toll from the disease mounted to 4,098, authorities said.

The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last weekend has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000.

The number of daily cases after dipping to three-figure count last weekend has again shown a rise in the last few days, recording in excess of 1,000.

Also, the number of tests have shown a rise in the last few days, with the Saturday figure being 24,592, as per the latest bulletin.

Sixteen fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, it said.

On Friday, the daily cases count was 1,192 and 23 deaths were reported.

The active cases tally on Saturday rose to 10,667, from 10,409 the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 4,082 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 4,098 and the total number of cases climbed to 1,44,127.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

