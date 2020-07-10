1,447 Covid- 19 cases in Bengaluru on Friday, 2,313 across Karnataka

Bengaluru: The Covid-19 surge in Bengaluru continued as a record 1,447 new cases were reported in the 24 hours until 5 pm on Friday.

The total number of cases in Bengaluru now stands at 15,329, of which 11,687 are active.

The death toll in Bengaluru rose to 207 out of the 547 fatalities so far in the state, including a record 57 on Friday.

Bengaluru has pushed up the Covid-19 tally of Karnataka to a record 2,313 new ases on Friday, which takes the total to 33,418, of which 19035 are active.

The surge of cases has pushed the B.S.Yediyurappa-led state government on the defensive for rapidly losing ground against the virus and no concrete plan to contain the spread.

Lately, Bengaluru has been reporting higher number of cases than Chennai which reported around 1,200 positive cases on Friday

The only positive development for Karnataka is the higher number of recoveries in the state, including a record 1003 on Friday The government said that around 20,000 antigen tests would be conducted in Bengaluru from Saturday.

Medical education minister K.Sudhakar said that the centralized system for allocation of beds would resolve the eething issues in this area for which it has received significant amount of criticism.

