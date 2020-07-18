New Delhi: Delhi recorded 1,475 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, taking the tally in the city to over 1.21 lakh, while the death toll due to the disease rose to 3,597, authorities said.

This is the eighth consecutive day when fresh cases have been reported in the range of 1,000 to 2,000.

Twenty-six fatalities have been recorded in the last 24 hours, according to the Delhi health department bulletin.

On Friday too, the city reported 26 deaths, the lowest single-day COVID-19 fatality count since June 9. The number of fresh cases on Friday stood at 1,462.

The number of active cases on Saturday was 16,711, down from 17,235 on the previous day.

On June 23, the national capital had reported the highest single-day spike of 3,947, the highest till date.

The death toll from COVID-19 in Delhi stood at 3,571 on Friday.

The Saturday bulletin said the death toll from the coronavirus infection has risen to 3,597 and the total number of cases have increased to 1,21,582.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via