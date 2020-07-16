MUMBAI : Coronavirus cases in Mumbai's Dharavi area rose to 2,428 with 13 new patients being reported on Thursday, a senior official of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The civic body has stopped disclosing the number of deaths in the area, considered to be Asia's largest slum.

The area has only 99 active COVID-19 cases at present as 2,080 patients have been discharged after recovery, the official said.

Dharavi is spread over 2.5 sq km and has a population of around 6.5 lakh, most of them living in congested tenements.

Last week, the World Health Organisation had praised the BMC's efforts to contain the spread of the virus in Dharavi.

Meanwhile, in nearby Dadar and Mahim areas, which are part of the same G-north ward, 39 and 26 new cases were found on Thursday, officials said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

