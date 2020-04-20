Over 1,500 people have tested positive for novel coronavirus in last 24 hours, confirmed ministry of health and family welfare. India's COVID-19 count has crossed 17,000-mark. There are 17,265 coronavirus cases in the country.

As many as 543 people have passed away due to COVID-19 infections. A total of 2,546 people have been recovered from the deadly diseases, according to health ministry.

Duration of doubling rate for coronavirus, which was 3.4 days before lockdown, is now 7.5 days, said Lav Agarwal, joint secretary, Union health ministry.

Not a single coronavirus case has been reported from Mahe in Puducherry, Kodagu in Karnataka & Pruri Garhwal in Uttarakhand in last 28 days. There are 59 districts in the country where no case has been reported in last 14 days, Agarwal added. COVID-19 growth has significantly declined in Odisha and Kerala, said health ministry.

The Centre today said the COVID-19 situation is "especially serious" in Mumbai, Pune, Indore, Jaipur, Kolkata and a few other places in West Bengal. Union Home Ministry announced that six inter-ministerial central teams (IMCTs) would visit these identified areas in Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh, West Bengal and Rajasthan within the next three days. The team would make on-the-spot assessment and recommend remedial measures in a report to the Centre.

Maharashtra has so far reported 4,203 coronavirus cases. At least 223 have died due to COVID-19 infection in the state. The total number of COVID-19 cases have increased to 1,407 in Madhya Pradesh. As many as 70 people have succumbed to the disease. Rajasthan has reported 1,478 COVID-19 cases. A total of 14 people lost their lives in the state. There are 339 coronavirus cases in West Bengal. The fatality due to coronavirus infection has risen to 12

