1,606 new coronavirus cases reported in Maharashtra as of 8:00 AM - May 17

MAHARASHTRA : 1,606 new coronavirus cases were reported as of 8:00 AM on May 17 in Maharashtra, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. This brings the total reported cases of coronavirus in Maharashtra to 30,706. Among the total people infected as on date, 7,088 have recovered and 1,135 have passed away.

District-wise breakup is available for 4662 of the total 30706 cases reported in the state. Mumbai had the highest number of Covid-19 cases at 3096 confirmed infections. The table and map below show confirmed cases for all districts.

View Full Image 30 districts in Maharashtra have confirmed cases of Covid-19

Within the country, Maharashtra continues to have the most cases with 30706, according to data released by the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.

View Full Image Maharashtra has the highest number of Covid-19 cases in India.

Data has been sourced from Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare.