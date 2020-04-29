1,813 new Covid-19 cases, 71 deaths in India in last 24 hours: 10 things to know

India's coronavirus case count rose to 31,787 on Wednesday evening, according to the latest update from Union Health Ministry. Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic.

1) India witnessed 71 deaths in the last 24 hours, which is the second highest jump, after the 73 deaths that were reported on Wednesday morning. The virus-related death toll in the country currently stands at 1,008.

2) The number of confirmed cases rose by 1,813 to 31,787.

3) The number of active cases jumped by 972 to 22,982 while the number of those cured/discharged rose by 770 to 7,796.

4) Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state with 9,318 cases and 400 deaths. Gujarat is the second most affected state with 3,775 cases, followed by Delhi with 3,314 cases and 54 fatalities.

5) The Punjab government on Wednesday announced a four-hour relaxation in curfew in the state from 7 am daily. “I had said that you (people) be given some sort of relaxation. We have today decided to give relaxation from 7 am to 11 am daily," Chief Minister Amarinder Singh said in his message to people. “You (people) can come out of your houses and shops will remain open from 7 am till 11 am," Singh further said. The chief minister, however, added that the curfew or lockdown would continue in the state for at least next two weeks.

6) Some 1.6 billion workers in the informal economy, representing nearly half of the global labour force, are in immediate danger of losing their livelihoods due to the coronavirus pandemic, the International Labour Organization (ILO) said on Wednesday.

The U.N. agency's latest report sharply raised its forecast for the devastating impact on jobs and incomes of the COVID-19 disease.

7) After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of fatalities at 181 followed by Madhya Pradesh with 119 deaths.

8) Covid-19 has infected more than 3.1 million people globally, killed nearly 220,000 and shut down economies.

9) Meanwhile, as many as 250,000 guest workers seeking a green card in the US—about 200,000 of them on H-1B visas—could lose their legal status by the end of June, according to Jeremy Neufeld, an immigration policy analyst with the Washington DC-based think tank Niskanen Center. Thousands more who are not seeking resident status may also be forced to return home, he said. About three-quarters of H-1B visas go to people working in the technology industry, though the exact levels vary year by year.

10) A number of companies, from British Airways to Boeing and Uber to TripAdvisor, have announced massive layoffs amid the pandemic crisis.

