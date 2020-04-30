As India gears for a staggered withdrawal of the 40-day nationwide lockdown from 4 May, the total number of confirmed novel coronavirus cases in the country surged to 33,610, while the death toll rose to 1,075, according to the Thursday evening data from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. Here are the ten things you need to know about the extent of the pandemic in the country:

1) The total 1,075 number of deaths reported today include 67 deaths in the last 24 hours. The country has witnessed the highest single-day jump in the toll on Wednesday with 73 deaths in 24-hour period.

2) The number of confirmed cases rose to 33,610 after adding 1,823 more cases reported since Thursday evening.

3) The number of active cases in India jumped by 1,180 to 24,162 while the number of those cured/discharged rose by 576 to 8,372.

4) With 597 fresh cases in the state, Maharashtra remained the hardest hit among all the states in the country. Its total number of positive cases rose to 9,915 while the death toll increased to 432 after 32 more deaths more reported since yesterday.

6) After Maharashtra, Gujarat has the most number of fatalities at 197 followed by Madhya Pradesh with 130 deaths. The number of cases in the states increased to 4,082 and 2,660, repsectively.

7) "The current fatality rate is 3.2%. Co-morbidities were found in 78% of the patients who died from the virus. The doubling rate of the cases has now increased to 11 days," said Lav Aggrawal, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Health during today's briefing.

8) According to Thursday's morning data, as many as 8,324 Covid-19 patients, which is 25.19% of total cases, have recovered so far.

9) Early clinical trial results have shown Gilead Sciences Inc's experimental antiviral drug remdesivir helped patients recover more quickly from the illness caused by the coronavirus, triggering a rally in global stock markets.

10) Globally, the novel coronavirus cases have surged past 3.2 million along with reporting more than 228,000 deaths across the world. The number of infected people due to Covid-19 in the United States crossed one million and the fatalities rose past 61,000.

