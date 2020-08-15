1,863 COVID-19 cases, 10 deaths reported in Telangana

HYDERABAD : As many as 1,863 COVID-19 cases and 10 deaths were reported from Telangana on Friday, taking the total number of cases to 90,259 in the state.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases includes 23,379 active cases, 66,196 recoveries, and 684 deaths so far.

According to the State Health Department, the total number of cases includes 23,379 active cases, 66,196 recoveries, and 684 deaths so far.

While the recovery rate stands at 73.34, and the fatality rate is 0.75 per cent.

With an increase of 65,002 COVID-19 cases and 996 deaths reported in India in the last 24 hours, the coronavirus count in the country crossed 25 lakhs on Saturday.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare (MoHFW), the tally rose to 25,26,193, including 6,68,220 active cases, 18,08,937 discharged and migrated, and 49,036 deaths.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.

